Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average is $96.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.