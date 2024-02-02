STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,393 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $39,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at $3,123,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $37.73 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

