SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSNC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SSNC stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.