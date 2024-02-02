Spire (NYSE:SR) Announces Earnings Results

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spire updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.450 EPS.

Spire Trading Down 0.9 %

SR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.71. 109,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,894. Spire has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 78.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Spire by 817.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 159.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Spire during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

