SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $501.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.25. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $513.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.