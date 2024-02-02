SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $499.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $513.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.