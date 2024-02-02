SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,083,000 after acquiring an additional 457,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,112,000 after purchasing an additional 407,410 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,864,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,341,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,722. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $69.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.30.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.