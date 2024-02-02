South Dakota Investment Council Sells 8,180 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CQS US LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 259,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 107,669 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 33,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $153.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.31. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $156.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

