Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,978,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYI stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.97%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

