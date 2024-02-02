SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $69.27

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.27, but opened at $66.90. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $65.79, with a volume of 354,900 shares.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 24,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

