Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.95 and last traded at $43.22. 340,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,520,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SQM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% during the third quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.