SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 6,547 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust comprises 0.5% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period.

NYSE BTZ traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 139,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,695. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

