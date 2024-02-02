SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 367 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up approximately 1.0% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 2,461,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

