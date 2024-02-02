SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,546 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. 9,773,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,623,434. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

