SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,079 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.9% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 92,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

T traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 15,827,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,120,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.