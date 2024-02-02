SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 2.6% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.7 %

APO traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $103.23. 756,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,083. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $103.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

