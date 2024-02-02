Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.87.

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77. Smartsheet has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $40,333.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,170.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,962 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

