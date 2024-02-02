Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.520-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.52 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,382. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.48.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

