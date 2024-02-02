Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.520 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.68. 1,019,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $244,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $223,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 96.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,095.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

