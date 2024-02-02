SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Up 4% Following Strong Earnings

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $56.34 and last traded at $56.27. 100,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 301,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.09.

The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.12 and a beta of 1.92.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

