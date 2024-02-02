Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $139.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

