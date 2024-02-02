Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $149.72.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $105,631,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 469,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 314,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Signature Bank by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,800,000 after purchasing an additional 213,419 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,791,000 after acquiring an additional 180,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.