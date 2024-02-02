Shake Shack Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.79.

Get Our Latest Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,969.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.30. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $80.58.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.