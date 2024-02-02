SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of S. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Up 2.6 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $28.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on S. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $688,077.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $688,077.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at $12,720,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $42,990.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 412,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,844.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,745 shares of company stock valued at $26,152,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

