Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Boot Barn Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.17. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Boot Barn by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.