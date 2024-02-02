Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

