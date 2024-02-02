Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

PFE opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

