Savant Capital LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock opened at $247.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion and a PE ratio of 24.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day moving average of $254.09. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.17.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

