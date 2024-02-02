Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 2.1 %

About AB Volvo (publ)

VLVLY stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

