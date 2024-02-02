Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$6.70

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.59 to C$0.73 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.07. The firm has a market cap of C$612.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.02. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$4.55 and a 12-month high of C$42.80.

In other news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$31,186.62. Insiders own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

