Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE SBH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.61. 337,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,268. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SBH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Denise Paulonis acquired 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $45,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,625.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,913,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,876,000 after buying an additional 113,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,812,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after purchasing an additional 88,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,800,000 after purchasing an additional 597,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sally Beauty by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,943,000 after buying an additional 159,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sally Beauty by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,757,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 454,723 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

