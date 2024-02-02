Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.27.

SBRA opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

