RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Down 5.6%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.01 and last traded at $47.03. 41,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 486,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXST. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

RxSight Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,588,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,317,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RxSight news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,588,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,317,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 31,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,496,778.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,924.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,926 shares of company stock valued at $19,877,117. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

