RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $15,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564,272. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

