Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Markel Group (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,475.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

MKL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

NYSE:MKL traded up $9.87 on Friday, reaching $1,405.00. 46,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,537. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,421.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,445.45.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group will post 93.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

