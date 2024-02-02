Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $5.00

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2024

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOKFree Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma Trading Up 3.1 %

HOOK stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 336.12% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $694,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 1,739.1% in the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 5,217,385 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at $460,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

(Get Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.