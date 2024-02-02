Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $5.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
HOOK stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 336.12% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
