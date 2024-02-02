Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $5.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma Trading Up 3.1 %

HOOK stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 336.12% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

About Hookipa Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $694,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 1,739.1% in the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 5,217,385 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at $460,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

