Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $209.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $209.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $196.42. 1,553,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,876. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.