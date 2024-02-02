Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$14.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.65.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$18.25 on Monday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$16.04 and a 1 year high of C$26.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.76.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C$1.43. The business had revenue of C$6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 3.092562 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Jon Turner acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.79 per share, with a total value of C$40,027.50. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

