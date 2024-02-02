Royal Bank of Canada Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $215.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $10.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.67. 46,039,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,505,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

