Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $68.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

XEL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after buying an additional 8,644,054 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after buying an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

