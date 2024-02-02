Royal Bank of Canada Boosts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $245.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.29.

NYSE:LHX opened at $209.48 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after buying an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after buying an additional 107,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after buying an additional 47,691 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after buying an additional 317,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after buying an additional 569,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

