Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.300-4.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 17.850-18.150 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $548.93.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

ROP traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $548.36. The company had a trading volume of 148,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $539.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $245,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,646,000 after buying an additional 239,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

