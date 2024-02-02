Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROL. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Rollins alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rollins

Rollins Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. 337,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Rollins has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.