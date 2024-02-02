Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Hits $2,538.13 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,538.13 or 0.05886484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $9.66 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 561,161 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 560,884.82955114. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,528.68216312 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $5,658,234.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

