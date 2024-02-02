Robeco Schweiz AG Takes Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,977,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.30% of SPX Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPXC stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,974. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.97 million. Research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

