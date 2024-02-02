Robeco Schweiz AG Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,911,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,602,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.