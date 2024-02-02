Robeco Schweiz AG Makes New $4.09 Million Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $82,232,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $84,600,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
DT stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.73. 695,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,123. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock worth $460,442,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
