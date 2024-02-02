Robeco Schweiz AG Makes New $4.09 Million Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $82,232,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $84,600,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.73. 695,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,123. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock worth $460,442,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.