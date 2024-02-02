Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.19% of Sensient Technologies worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,138,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,010,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SXT stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,459. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.77%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

