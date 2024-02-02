Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 26,000 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.12% of Silgan worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,486,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at $2,278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 20.6% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 275,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE SLGN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. 51,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

