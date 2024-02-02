Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17,077.54

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $17,077.54 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016483 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00017623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,083.47 or 0.99687818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010683 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00184935 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

